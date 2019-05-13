eBitcoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $61,740.00 (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000506 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. eBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $741,322.00 and approximately $61,740.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00307635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00001287 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00785056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00125447 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004537 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000845 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin launched on September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

eBitcoin Token Trading

eBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

