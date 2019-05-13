East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Stake Lowered by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,673 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 547,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,079,000 after buying an additional 60,831 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 306.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,354,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,791,000 after buying an additional 1,021,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,751,000 after buying an additional 187,861 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.61%.

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.63.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $116,361.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

