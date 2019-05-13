Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (EGRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $66.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

In other Eagle Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 24,975 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,252,496.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,500,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,235,130.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas L. Braunstein sold 159,223 shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $9,045,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,626 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $55.57. 242,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $785.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $85.66.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Eagle Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

