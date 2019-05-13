Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RGA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 105,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 541,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,269,000 after buying an additional 518,386 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 15,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on RGA. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $148.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 12 month low of $127.84 and a 12 month high of $154.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Reinsurance Group of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $698,270.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,886.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Hayden sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $259,109.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,591.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,694 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

