Dystem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded down 28% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Dystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Dystem has a market cap of $16,732.00 and $15.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dystem has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Dystem

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 5,712,208 coins and its circulating supply is 5,616,853 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

