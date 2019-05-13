Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.20

Shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 2200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEO. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dreyfus Strategic Muni. in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 14.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

