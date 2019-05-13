Dragonglass (DGS) Trading 69.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dragonglass (CURRENCY:DGS) traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 13th. In the last seven days, Dragonglass has traded up 69.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragonglass token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Dragonglass has a market cap of $129,614.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of Dragonglass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00316090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00798439 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00130670 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000904 BTC.

About Dragonglass

Dragonglass’ total supply is 1,486,025,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,164,408 tokens. Dragonglass’ official Twitter account is @dragonglasscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dragonglass’ official website is dragonglass.com . The official message board for Dragonglass is medium.com/dragonglasscom

Dragonglass Token Trading

Dragonglass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonglass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonglass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragonglass using one of the exchanges listed above.

