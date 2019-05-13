Dragon Coins Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,799.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $27.53 million and approximately $15,799.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dragon Coins has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, Sistemkoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dragon Coins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00769168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00127510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000881 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dragon Coins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragon Coins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.