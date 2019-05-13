DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Stake Boosted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in DowDuPont by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. DowDuPont Inc has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DowDuPont to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

