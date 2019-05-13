DogeCash (DOGEC) Market Cap Hits $375,334.00

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $375,334.00 and $616.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DogeCash has traded up 25.5% against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001484 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00064771 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000276 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009178 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash Coin Profile

DOGEC is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. The official message board for DogeCash is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

Buying and Selling DogeCash

DogeCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogeCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

