Diodes (DIOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.08. Diodes has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.60 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Dallas White sold 31,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,283,027.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clemente Beltran sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $77,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,687. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 327,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 85,987 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 70,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,106.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. Its products include diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors, power management devices, including LED drivers, AC-DC and DC-DC switching, linear voltage regulators, and voltage references along with special function devices, such as USB power switches, load switches, voltage supervisors, and motor controllers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.