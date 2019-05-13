Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 320,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $125,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11,811 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $259,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachel Lord sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $1,648,342.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,346 shares of company stock worth $20,869,645. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.36 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 price objective on BlackRock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.38.

NYSE BLK opened at $463.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.79 and a fifty-two week high of $557.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.48. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.58%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.78 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

