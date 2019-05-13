Diamond (DMD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,034.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $10,034.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00014088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,205,556 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

