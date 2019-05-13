Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPW. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €35.64 ($41.44).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

FRA DPW opened at €28.58 ($33.23) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.