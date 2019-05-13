Deutsche Bank Reiterates €14.00 Price Target for Aixtron (AIXA)

Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AIXA. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €7.40 ($8.60) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.54 ($14.59).

ETR AIXA opened at €10.31 ($11.98) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €7.60 ($8.84) and a 1 year high of €14.03 ($16.31).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

