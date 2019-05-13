Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 15,568 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,568 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

VPG opened at $40.56 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.34 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $538.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Vishay Precision Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 15,568 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/deutsche-bank-ag-acquires-15568-shares-of-vishay-precision-group-inc-vpg.html.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.