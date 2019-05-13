Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,127 Shares of Middlesex Water (MSEX) Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,127 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $191,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,144.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSEX traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,813. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.47 million, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Dennis W. Doll Sells 3,127 Shares of Middlesex Water (MSEX) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/dennis-w-doll-sells-3127-shares-of-middlesex-water-msex-stock.html.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.