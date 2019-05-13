DCORP Utility 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,718.00 (DRPU)

DCORP Utility (CURRENCY:DRPU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. One DCORP Utility token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002742 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Over the last week, DCORP Utility has traded up 62.8% against the dollar. DCORP Utility has a total market capitalization of $677,819.00 and $4,718.00 worth of DCORP Utility was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $562.93 or 0.08040526 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00034066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001223 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011843 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000598 BTC.

DCORP Utility Token Profile

DCORP Utility (CRYPTO:DRPU) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2017. DCORP Utility’s total supply is 3,530,373 tokens. The official message board for DCORP Utility is medium.com/@DCORP . DCORP Utility’s official Twitter account is @DcorpVC . DCORP Utility’s official website is www.dcorp.it

DCORP Utility Token Trading

DCORP Utility can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DCORP Utility directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DCORP Utility should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DCORP Utility using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

