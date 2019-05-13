Davita Inc (DVA) Stake Lessened by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the period. Davita comprises 1.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $27,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Davita by 2,481.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Davita during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Davita by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Davita stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.12. Davita Inc has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $79.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Davita Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

