Darden Restaurants (DRI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $133.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry in a year. Darden’s earnings met/surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 18 straight quarters. Estimates for current quarter and year have increased over the past 60 days. Backed by its various sales initiatives and technology-driven moves, the top line is likely to improve in the months ahead. The company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. In fiscal 2018, management realized roughly $10 million of cost synergies and expects to realize the same in the range of $22-$27 million by the end of fiscal 2019. Further, the Cheddar's buyout has added value to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands. Current-year earnings estimates have also moved north over the past month. However, fierce competition and softer-than-expected consumer demand might keep comps under pressure. Also, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model may dampen profits.”

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 target price on Darden Restaurants and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NYSE:DRI opened at $121.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $124.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.37%.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,817,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,547,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after buying an additional 1,051,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 274.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,349,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,732,000 after buying an additional 988,753 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,879,000 after buying an additional 673,563 shares during the period. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.