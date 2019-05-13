Darden Restaurants (DRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Darden have outperformed the industry in a year. Darden’s earnings met/surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 18 straight quarters. Estimates for current quarter and year have increased over the past 60 days. Backed by its various sales initiatives and technology-driven moves, the top line is likely to improve in the months ahead. The company’s efforts to check costs are commendable. In fiscal 2018, management realized roughly $10 million of cost synergies and expects to realize the same in the range of $22-$27 million by the end of fiscal 2019. Further, the Cheddar's buyout has added value to Darden's portfolio of differentiated brands. Current-year earnings estimates have also moved north over the past month. However, fierce competition and softer-than-expected consumer demand might keep comps under pressure. Also, rising labor costs and a non-franchised business model may dampen profits.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $130.00 price target on Darden Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

NYSE DRI traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $120.23. 47,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,709. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $84.37 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,837,000 after buying an additional 197,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 32,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $5,992,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

