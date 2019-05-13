CSX Co. (CSX) Stake Lowered by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. lessened its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,404,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,069,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,467 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,929,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,382,000 after purchasing an additional 60,234 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in CSX by 11,871.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,486,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,390,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSX had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, VP Angela C. Williams sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $756,578.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,997.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on CSX from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price target on CSX to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/csx-co-csx-stake-lowered-by-family-legacy-inc.html.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.