CSR (CSRLF) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CSR in a report on Friday, February 8th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CSR from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday.

CSR stock opened at $2.54 on Thursday. CSR has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

