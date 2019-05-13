Crown Capital Partners (CRWN) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown Capital Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$11.80 price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Crown Capital Partners from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

CRWN opened at C$8.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.27. Crown Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$8.55 and a 1 year high of C$10.48. The company has a market cap of $85.92 million and a P/E ratio of 39.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Crown Capital Partners’s payout ratio is presently 265.49%.

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

