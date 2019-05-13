Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon (RTN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $14,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in Raytheon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 30,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Raytheon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 155,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Wood sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.58, for a total value of $75,826.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,165 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,840.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.57, for a total transaction of $94,961.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,253.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,657 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. UBS Group cut shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research set a $205.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

RTN opened at $180.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Raytheon has a one year low of $144.27 and a one year high of $214.76.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

