Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $27,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen W. Wilson sold 4,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.96, for a total transaction of $971,177.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 67,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.41, for a total value of $13,314,437.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,468 shares of company stock valued at $18,777,790 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Shares of AVB opened at $200.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a one year low of $156.93 and a one year high of $204.53.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,158 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 21 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

