Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to post ($0.92) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crispr Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Crispr Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.82) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.18) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($3.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Crispr Therapeutics.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.90% and a negative net margin of 8,839.02%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

In other Crispr Therapeutics news, President Rodger Novak sold 14,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,033,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,840,360.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,471,000 after buying an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

