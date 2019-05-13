Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of STM opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 12.89%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,849 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

