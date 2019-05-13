Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Buy Rating for STMicroelectronics (STM)

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on STM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.17.
Shares of STM opened at $16.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.91. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 5,119.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,311 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 74,849 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.
Recommended Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.