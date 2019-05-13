Credit Suisse Group Downgrades John Wood Group (WG) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 750 ($9.80).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target (up previously from GBX 480 ($6.27)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC dropped their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 695 ($9.08) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 540 ($7.06) price target (down previously from GBX 670 ($8.75)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered John Wood Group to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 650.10 ($8.49) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. John Wood Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 710 ($9.28).

WG opened at GBX 450.10 ($5.88) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -346.23. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 437.70 ($5.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 801.20 ($10.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from John Wood Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. John Wood Group’s payout ratio is -20.77%.

In other John Wood Group news, insider Robin Watson bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.69) per share, for a total transaction of £6,236.16 ($8,148.65). Also, insider David Kemp bought 1,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, with a total value of £6,245.31 ($8,160.60). Insiders have acquired 3,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,847 in the last 90 days.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

