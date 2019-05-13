Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Rhoen Klinikum (RHK) a €16.50 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHK. Warburg Research set a €25.50 ($29.65) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.20 ($30.47) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €22.17 ($25.78).

Shares of ETR RHK opened at €26.15 ($30.41) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.46. Rhoen Klinikum has a 52-week low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a 52-week high of €27.38 ($31.84).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurological disorders, oncology, pneumology, orthopedic, accident, and surgeries; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

