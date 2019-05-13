Creative Planning Purchases 3,381 Shares of Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,230 shares of the coupon company’s stock after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Groupon were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,392 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $147,088,000 after buying an additional 2,895,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Groupon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,525,983 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $97,683,000 after purchasing an additional 899,030 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Groupon by 19.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 11,461,128 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,669 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Groupon by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,711,605 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,388 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Groupon by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,655,793 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,344 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Groupon alerts:

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $9,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Groupon Inc has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $5.52.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.97 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Groupon Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRPN shares. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Groupon in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.32.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/13/creative-planning-purchases-3381-shares-of-groupon-inc-grpn.html.

Groupon Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.