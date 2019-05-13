Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“: Post 1Q19, we are reiterating our Overweight rating and $18 PT on CHMA. We believe the stock continues to trade at a significant discount to its potential intrinsic value. We believe the risk-reward going into Phase 3 data for Mycapssa (oral octreotide) for the treatment of acromegaly, to be released in 3Q19, remains positive. As the company advances Mycapssa toward approval, we expect data readouts, approvals, and upward earnings revisions to drive CHMA’s stock higher.”,” Cowen’s analyst wrote.

HRTX has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.20.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.45. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 194.43% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

