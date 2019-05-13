Cowen Lowers Freshii (FRII) Price Target to C$2.00

Freshii (TSE:FRII) had its price objective cut by analysts at Cowen from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$3.00 target price (down from C$4.00) on shares of Freshii in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. CIBC lowered their target price on Freshii from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

TSE FRII traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,223. Freshii has a twelve month low of C$1.94 and a twelve month high of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of $60.73 million and a P/E ratio of -216.00.

Freshii Inc develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, and frozen yogurt. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 367 stores operated by franchise partners in 16 countries, as well as 3 company-owned stores located in Canada.

