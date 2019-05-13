CoStar Group (CSGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CoStar Group, Inc. provides information services to the commercial real estate industry. Their wide array of digital service offerings includes a leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. They have three assets that provide a unique foundation for this marketplace: comprehensive national databases; large research department; and large number of participating organizations. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $460.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.38.

Shares of CSGP traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $488.54. 159,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,198. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $315.85 and a 1-year high of $511.85. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Florance sold 55,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $26,188,328.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.11, for a total transaction of $2,569,089.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,419 shares of company stock valued at $31,001,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after acquiring an additional 202,743 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 220,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,047,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,282,503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

