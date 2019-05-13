COPYTRACK Price Reaches $0.0188 on Major Exchanges (CPY)

COPYTRACK (CURRENCY:CPY) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, COPYTRACK has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. COPYTRACK has a total market cap of $902,717.00 and $96.00 worth of COPYTRACK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COPYTRACK token can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00314747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00822084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00134033 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000957 BTC.

COPYTRACK was first traded on December 10th, 2017. COPYTRACK’s total supply is 53,000,748 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,094,734 tokens. COPYTRACK’s official message board is steemit.com/@copytrackhq . COPYTRACK’s official Twitter account is @CopytrackHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for COPYTRACK is copytrack.io

COPYTRACK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COPYTRACK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COPYTRACK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COPYTRACK using one of the exchanges listed above.

