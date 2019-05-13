Continental (CON) PT Set at €130.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CON. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €159.90 ($185.93).

ETR:CON opened at €129.86 ($151.00) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €118.30 ($137.56) and a twelve month high of €228.00 ($265.12). The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

