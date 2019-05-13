Contents Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $12.44 Million (CPT)

Contents Protocol (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 13th. Contents Protocol has a total market cap of $12.44 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Contents Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contents Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Upbit. In the last week, Contents Protocol has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $599.84 or 0.07575611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000210 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001176 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000599 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Contents Protocol is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Contents Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,162,258,539 tokens. Contents Protocol’s official website is contentsprotocol.io . The official message board for Contents Protocol is medium.com/contents-protocol . Contents Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur

Contents Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contents Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contents Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contents Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

