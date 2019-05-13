ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $804.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.17 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.14%.

In other news, Chairman Frank Sorrentino III sold 5,240 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $114,913.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 680,699 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,729.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Magennis sold 1,556 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $34,340.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,396.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,823 shares of company stock valued at $215,622. 7.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 282.1% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

