Comparing Arlington Asset Investment (AI) and OHA Investment (OHAI)

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) and OHA Investment (NASDAQ:OHAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Arlington Asset Investment has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OHA Investment has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

46.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Arlington Asset Investment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of OHA Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and OHA Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlington Asset Investment $130.95 million 1.78 -$91.79 million $2.06 3.70 OHA Investment $8.47 million 2.69 -$10.25 million N/A N/A

OHA Investment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlington Asset Investment.

Dividends

Arlington Asset Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.7%. OHA Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Arlington Asset Investment pays out 72.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Arlington Asset Investment and OHA Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlington Asset Investment -13.31% 11.51% 0.78% OHA Investment -121.02% 1.51% 0.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arlington Asset Investment and OHA Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlington Asset Investment 0 1 0 0 2.00 OHA Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

About OHA Investment

OHA Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in small and mid size and middle market private companies. The fund typically invests in acquisitions, buyouts, growth, development, expansion, monetizations, revitalization, restructuring, recapitalizations, and special situations. It seeks to invest in energy, natural resources, niche manufacturing, value added distribution, business services, healthcare products and services, consumer services, etc. Within energy, the fund focuses on oil and gas production and development including limited exploration or technology risk; midstream including pipelines, storage, gathering and processing systems; coal mining, production, and services; and oilfield manufacturing. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund primarily invests between $5 million and $100 million in its portfolio companies. It invests in the form of unitranche (combined senior and subordinated debt), secured, senior, and subordinate debt; convertible debt; preferred equity; project equity; loans; securities of foreign companies; production payments, net profits interests, and similar investments; and senior secured and mezzanine loans and may receive equity investments in portfolio companies in connection with such investments. The fund makes asset and project based investments in private companies and can also invest in public companies. It seeks to make exit by allowing the portfolio company to refinance the facility often with senior debt or by the sale of the portfolio company's assets or the entire company.

