Comerica Bank Sells 5,228 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,657,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,728,000 after purchasing an additional 113,257 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 355,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after purchasing an additional 66,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,609,953.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Britta Bomhard sold 27,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $1,982,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,841.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,172 shares of company stock worth $6,451,754 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.89.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $73.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

