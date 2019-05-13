Coin Lion (LION) Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Coin Lion (CURRENCY:LION) traded up 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Coin Lion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and YoBit. In the last week, Coin Lion has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Coin Lion has a total market capitalization of $522,217.00 and approximately $149.00 worth of Coin Lion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00302246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.67 or 0.00776754 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00127476 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Coin Lion Token Profile

Coin Lion’s genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Coin Lion’s total supply is 159,698,831 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,226,096 tokens. Coin Lion’s official Twitter account is @coin_lion . Coin Lion’s official website is www.coinlion.com . The Reddit community for Coin Lion is /r/Coin_Lion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Coin Lion Token Trading

Coin Lion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin Lion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin Lion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin Lion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

