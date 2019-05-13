Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $16,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 152.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 494 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 611 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 642 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total value of $255,246.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,948.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,742 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $59.13 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 19.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

