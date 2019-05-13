Codexis (CDXS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.07.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Codexis news, SVP James Lalonde sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $387,501.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $197,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,691. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 311,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 97,070 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.
