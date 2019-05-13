Codexis (CDXS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codexis is a leading protein engineering company that applies its proprietary CodeEvolver technology to develop proteins for a variety of applications, including as biocatalysts for the commercial manufacture of pharmaceuticals, fine chemicals and industrial enzymes, and enzymes as biotherapeutics and for use in molecular diagnostics. Codexis proven technology enables improvements in protein performance, meeting customer needs for rapid, cost-effective and sustainable manufacturing in multiple commercial-scale implementations of biocatalytic processes. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Codexis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Codexis from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.07.

CDXS stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.10 and a beta of -0.37. Codexis has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Codexis news, SVP James Lalonde sold 17,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $387,501.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $197,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,691. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Codexis by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 311,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 97,070 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Codexis by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

