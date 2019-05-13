Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $539,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,157,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6,558.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 33,017,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,165,450,000 after buying an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,364,136,000 after buying an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,101,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $43.15 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $199.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

In related news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 258,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $9,619,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $37,090.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,475,735 shares of company stock worth $59,101,397. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.65.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

