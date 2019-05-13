Ciena (CIEN) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)’s share price was down 5.4% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $33.06 and last traded at $33.18. Approximately 2,850,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,563,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

Specifically, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $39,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,174 shares of company stock worth $7,878,603. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.62 million. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ciena by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

