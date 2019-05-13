Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,997,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 141.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.62 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $61.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $10.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 24.78%.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 7,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $436,851.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,555,479.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,554,538 shares of company stock worth $175,828,075 and have sold 145,901 shares worth $8,125,848. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

