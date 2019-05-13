Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.7% of Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chessman Wealth Strategies RIA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 47,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

KO opened at $48.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

