Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 88,586,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,354,008,000 after acquiring an additional 820,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,655,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,715,000 after purchasing an additional 336,557 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,623,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,678 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,940,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,248,471 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,627,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,801,000 after purchasing an additional 758,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.29. 1,781,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,562,059. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In related news, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,048,692.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $750,771.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 939,897 shares of company stock valued at $42,955,198. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

