Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW) Shares Bought by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.1% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $17,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. ValuEngine upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America set a $50.00 target price on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $11,322,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marie A. Chandoha sold 45,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $2,048,692.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 939,897 shares of company stock valued at $42,955,198. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

