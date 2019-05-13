Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.64.

Shares of CRL opened at $136.54 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $102.96 and a one year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Chairman James C. Foster sold 513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $73,097.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,857,714.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Ross Smith sold 2,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $304,429.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,233.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,428 shares of company stock worth $4,597,693. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 17,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

